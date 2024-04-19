Lamar Chamber Honkers welcome Small Town Graphix

The Lamar Chamber of Commerce Honkers welcomed another Lamar business with a honking of Small Town Graphix, located at 109 Lee Ave., Suite 4 in Lamar on April 19, 2024.  The business offers screen printing, embroidery, team apparel, heat press, promotional and graphic design.  Hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.  Their phone number is 719-691-2501.  They are also on Facebook as Small Town Graphix.

Pictured, left to right: Ashley Roseberry (Honker), Shrena Gonzales (owner), Shawn Gonzales, Tayven Gonzales, Keshawn Gonzales, Roslyn Gonzales, Cheryl Preisser (Honker), Shellann Bastian (Honker).
