Lamar Chamber Honkers welcome Small Town Graphix

The Lamar Chamber of Commerce Honkers welcomed another Lamar business with a honking of Small Town Graphix, located at 109 Lee Ave., Suite 4 in Lamar on April 19, 2024. The business offers screen printing, embroidery, team apparel, heat press, promotional and graphic design. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. Their phone number is 719-691-2501. They are also on Facebook as Small Town Graphix.
