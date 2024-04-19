Community College Workforce Partnerships Receive $23 Million n State Grant – LCC will benefit
April 18, 2024 (Denver) – The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) will partner on critical workforce development projects that received more than $23 million through the state’s competitive Opportunity Now program.
Created two years ago by House Bill 22-1350, Opportunity Now seeks innovative solutions to meet Colorado’s workforce needs through industry and education collaboration. The CCCS System Office and eight member colleges will provide training and education support for 14 of 43 projects selected for the second round of funding.
“As the partner of choice for Colorado, CCCS is thrilled to be part of so many transformative workforce development initiatives,” said Michael Macklin, CCCS’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Workforce Partnerships & Development. “From designing curriculum to delivering instruction, our colleges will foster diverse, skilled talent for key industries across our state.”
Many projects will create streamlined pathways to in-demand jobs. The CCCS System Office will work with the Associated General Contractors of Colorado and Colorado Succeeds to link construction apprenticeship programs to associate and bachelor’s degree programs. To support Colorado’s growing aerospace industry, Red Rocks Community College will partner with CoorsTek, Inc. and the Education Design Lab to create four micro-credentials that scaffold into an associate of applied science degree.
“As a longtime strategic partner, we are excited about the Colorado Aerospace Career Pathways & Talent Pipelines coalition that will focus on historically excluded populations in aerospace and manufacturing, enhance workforce equity, and contribute to Colorado’s educational goals,” said Bill Hughes, President and CEO of Education Design Lab. “The Lab will work closely with our education, workforce, and industry partners to resolve the workforce shortages and skills gaps faced by Colorado’s aerospace industry.”
Several CCCS colleges will help bolster Colorado’s rural workforce. Building on a successful model in Fremont, Trinidad State College (TSC) is collaborating with Emergent Campus to bring an incubator and training hub to Trinidad. The project will provide students with hands-on learning experiences and leverage existing partnerships with Pueblo Community College (PCC) to extend educational and economic impact throughout the region.
“This is more than just a funding boost; it’s a catalyst for change in our community,” said TSC president Dr. Rhonda Epper. “The Emergent Campus project will open doors for our youth and bring new life to our local economy.”
CCCS and its member colleges are partnering on the following projects:
