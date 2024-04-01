Bill to Reduce Overdose Deaths, Improve Public Health Clears Committee
Barbara Crimond | Apr 01, 2024 | Comments 0
Legislation would support harm reduction efforts by local public health agencies and expand good faith protections for Coloradans.
DENVER, CO – The Senate Health and Human Services Committee today voted to advance Senator Kevin Priola’s, D-Henderson, bill to reduce overdose deaths and improve public health in Colorado.
HB24-1037 would support efforts by local public health agencies to prevent the spread of disease by offering clean equipment and would expand protections for Coloradans acting in good faith to administer an opioid antagonist, such as Narcan, to prevent a fatal overdose.
“We know that harm reduction saves lives,” said Priola. “This legislation supports the good work that local health agencies already do to provide care for those in crisis. For years, I have worked hard to pass policies that provide holistic support to those battling substance use disorders and ensure our neighbors have the resources they need to thrive, and I’m thrilled to see this bill move forward.”
HB24-1037 would also remove the requirement that health care providers call law enforcement if a patient in their care possesses drugs or paraphernalia. Finally, the legislation broadens existing drug testing grant programs to get ahead of the next black market substances hitting Colorado, like xylazine or “tranq.”
The bill was created through the Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Study Committee, which met during the 2023 interim and developed policies aimed at bolstering prevention efforts, improving treatment programs, promoting harm reduction strategies, and supporting Coloradans in recovery to prevent overdose deaths and save lives.
HB24-1037 will now move to the Senate floor for further consideration. You can follow its progress HERE.
# # #
Filed Under: Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release
About the Author: