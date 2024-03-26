William Robert (Bob) Crum – February 22, 1952 – March 21, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Mar 26, 2024 | Comments 0
Graveside services for Holly, Colorado resident, Bob Crum will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the Holly Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by Holly VFW Post #4281. Per Bob’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
William Robert Crum, known to most as Bob, was born on February 22, 1952 in Lamar, Colorado to William J. and Juanita (Swank) Crum. He passed away on March 21, 2024 at his home in Holly, Colorado at the age of 72.
Bob enlisted in the United States Army in 1972, and was later stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge he returned to Holly where he would work for the Town of Holly for many years before becoming a caregiver. Bob was a collector of Native American Artifacts, and enjoyed metal detecting. He found the greatest enjoyment in the companionship of his dogs and was often seen taking them for a stroll around Holly. Bob will be remembered by his family for always asking, “Do you remember that man?” every time they spoke.
Bob is survived by his siblings, Richard Crum and wife, Judy, Patricia Mayhill, and Valerie Crum; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant siblings, David and Cynthia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: