SPSPERA Scholarship Info
Barbara Crimond | Mar 01, 2024 | Comments 0
SCSPERA SCHOLARSHIP
(Southeastern Colorado School & Public Employee Retirement Association)
We are a chapter that represents retired public employees in Baca, Bent, Kiowa and Prowers Counties.
The purpose of this scholarship is to provide assistance to an applicant to fulfill their career goals. The value of this scholarship is $1000.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
Fill in personal information:
NAME: ______________________________________________________________
ADDRESS: ____________________________________________________________
PHONE # AND/OR EMAIL: ________________________________________________
On a separate piece of paper:
In you own handwriting of 250 words or less explain how this scholarship would enhance your advancement toward your educational goal or career. In the first paragraph tell us what your goals are and in the second paragraph tell us how this scholarship will help you achieve your goal. Do not include or use your name anywhere in this writing.
Applications will be numbered when received and read anonymously by a committee. The three top applications will then be reviewed by our members at their April meeting and a recipient will be chosen.
Mail this page and your handwritten page to:
Ron Conrad
32990 Hwy 50
McClave, CO 80517
Must be postmarked by March 29, 2024
Thank you for your interest in applying for our scholarship!
