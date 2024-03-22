Prowers County extends deadline for rural fire station proposals
Barbara Crimond | Mar 22, 2024 | Comments 0
PLEASE BE AWARE:
Prowers County is extending the deadline to submit proposals for the Prowers County Rural Fire Station. We will now accept sealed proposals up to 4:00 pm on Monday 25 March 2024 at the County Administration Office or to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net
Please contact the Prowers County Administration office with any questions: (719) 336-8025 or ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Mark Westhoff
Prowers County Administrator
Prowers County Admin Office
301 South Main St, Suite 215
Lamar, CO 81052
Filed Under: County • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: