Prowers County Commissioners declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month
Barbara Crimond | Mar 24, 2024 | Comments 0
The front lawn of the Prowers County Annex is adorned with a large, blue pinwheel in recognition of April being declared as Child Abuse Prevention Month by the Prowers Commissioners.
The Prowers County Commissioners recently signed a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The proclamation read as follows:
WHEREAS, every one of the more than 1.2 million children in Colorado today deserve to be valued, healthy and thriving; and
WHEREAS, children are our future employees, leaders and neighbors and will shape the future of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, childhood trauma, including abuse and neglect, is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone; and
WHEREAS childhood trauma can have long-term psychological, emotional, and physical effects that have lasting consequences for victims of child abuse; and
WHEREAS, everyone benefits when we focus on addressing underlying causes that lead to health and social inequities; and
WHEREAS, we all have a role in ensuring that children have positive experiences and that families have the resources they need, when they need them; and
WHEREAS, when parents, caregivers, family, friends, neighbors, employers and elected leaders work together to increase five critical protective factors in families’ lives, that is when we can prevent child abuse, strengthen families and build brighter childhoods; and
WHEREAS, effective child abuse prevention activities succeed because of the partnerships created between child welfare professionals, education, health, community- and faith-based organizations, law enforcement agencies, and families; and
WHEREAS, we acknowledge that we must work together as a community in partnership to build awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment; and
WHEREAS, strengthening families remains the best defense for our children and families.
NOW, THEREFORE, we, the Board of Commissioners, do hereby proclaim April as NATIONAL CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH in Prowers County, Colorado and urge all citizens to recognize this month by dedicating ourselves to the task of improving the life for all children and families.
