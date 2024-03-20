Prowers County Board of Commissioners Accepting Applications for Sand & Sage Round Up Fairboard
Barbara Crimond | Mar 20, 2024 | Comments 0
MEDIA RELEASE
FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DATE: March 18, 2024
Contact:
Prowers County Administration Office
301 South Main Street, Ste. 215
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8025
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill three (3) positions on the Prowers County Sand & Sage Round Up Fair Board for a term which will expire February 2027. Board members are required to meet at least once each month. Additional meetings may be required as needed. Appointed members serve as volunteers for a term of three (3) years.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and sent or delivered to the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, 301 South Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 17, 2024.
# # #
Filed Under: County • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: