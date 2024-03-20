Prowers County Board of Commissioners Accepting Applications for Sand & Sage Round Up Fairboard

| Mar 20, 2024 | Comments 0

MEDIA RELEASE

FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: March 18, 2024

Contact:

Prowers County Administration Office

301 South Main Street, Ste. 215

Lamar, CO 81052

(719) 336-8025

The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill three (3) positions on the Prowers County Sand & Sage Round Up Fair Board for a term which will expire February 2027. Board members are required to meet at least once each month. Additional meetings may be required as needed. Appointed members serve as volunteers for a term of three (3) years.

A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and sent or delivered to the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, 301 South Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.

Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 17, 2024.

 

