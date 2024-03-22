Prowers Commissioners accepting applications for Lodging Tax Tourism Panel
Barbara Crimond | Mar 22, 2024 | Comments 0
MEDIA RELEASE
FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DATE: March 22, 2024
Contact:
Prowers County Administration Office
301 South Main Street, Suite 215
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8025
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill the remaining term of one (1) position on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel. The term will expire in December 2025.
The Colorado Statutes stipulate that directors must be from the tourism industry. Each director serves a three (3) year term and is required to attend monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each month.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main St., Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 17, 2024.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: