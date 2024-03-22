Prowers Commissioners accepting applications for Lodging Tax Tourism Panel

Mar 22, 2024

FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS 

DATE: March 22, 2024 

Prowers County Administration Office 

301 South Main Street, Suite 215 

Lamar, CO 81052 

(719) 336-8025 

The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from  persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill the remaining term of one  (1) position on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel.  The term will expire in December 2025. 

The Colorado Statutes stipulate that directors must be from the tourism  industry. Each director serves a three (3) year term and is required to attend  monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each month. 

A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our  website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration  Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed  to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main St., Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052,  or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net

Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 17, 2024.

 

