Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Assoc. Annual Meeting set for April 6, 2024
Cattlemen events on April 6 to include education, keynote speaker
LaJunta, CO – The Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association will kick off the association’s 155th year with an annual meeting, auction, banquet and cowboy ball with the events held Saturday, April 6,2024 at Inspiration Field, 612 Adams Ave La Junta,CO.
William Woolston, Field Operations Team Leander will be leading a Colorado State Land Board discussion starting at 1:00PM. Topics will include State Land Board policy and procedures, grazing rights, and land stewardship. Ag industry updates will begin about 2:00 PM from Colorado Beef Council, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado Brand Board, and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. These updates are open to the public.
It will be followed by the 155th annual business meeting. The association serves Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, and Prowers County ranchers and ag supporters. Farm Credit of Southern Colorado is providing afternoon refreshments.
Southeastern Colorado Junior Cattlemen Association also will hold afternoon activities.
A cowboy punch bowl, sponsored by La Junta Livestock Commission, will begin at 5:00 PM. It will be followed by the banquet at 6:00 PM., which also will include an auction, awards presentations, and Keynote Speaker Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe, in addition to the steak meal.
Tickets may be purchased from Secretary Amber Freouf by calling 719-688-1184, from any board member, or online though Bent Prowers Cattle and Horse Growers Association’s Facebook page. Meal and keynote speaker tickets are $30 per adult, and $15 per youth age 8-18.
Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association was organized in 1870. For more information, check facebook, or email bpcattlemen@gmail.com.
