Prowers County Commissioners accepting applications for Weed Control District Board
MEDIA RELEASE
FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DATE: March 8, 2024
Contact:
Prowers County Administration Office
301 South Main Street, Ste. 215
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8025
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons
who are residents of Prowers County to fill two (2) positions on the East Prowers Weed
Control District Board for a term which will expire January 2028.
Board members are required to meet at least once each month. Additional meetings
may be required as needed. Appointed members serve as volunteers for a term of four
(4) years.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website:
www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and sent or delivered to the Prowers
County Board of Commissioners, 301 South Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052,
or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 3, 2024.
