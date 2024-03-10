Prowers County Commissioners accepting applications for Weed Control District Board

| Mar 10, 2024 | Comments 0

MEDIA RELEASE

FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: March 8, 2024

Contact:

Prowers County Administration Office

301 South Main Street, Ste. 215

Lamar, CO 81052

(719) 336-8025

 

The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons

who are residents of Prowers County to fill two (2) positions on the East Prowers Weed

Control District Board for a term which will expire January 2028.

Board members are required to meet at least once each month. Additional meetings

may be required as needed. Appointed members serve as volunteers for a term of four

(4) years.

A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website:

www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and sent or delivered to the Prowers

County Board of Commissioners, 301 South Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052,

or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.

Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 3, 2024.

Filed Under: AgricultureCountyFeaturedMedia Release

Tags:

About the Author: