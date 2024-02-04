Linda Patterson – May 16, 1943 – February 1, 2024
A Memorial Service for Linda Patterson will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the Friends Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating. Per Linda’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Linda Carol (Kerr) Patterson was born on May 16, 1943 in Lamar, Colorado to Noel and Jewell (Jones) Kerr. She passed away on February 1, 2024 at Sangre de Cristo Hospice House in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 80.
Linda was united in marriage to Charles Patterson on December 11, 1966 and to this union, two children were born. She dedicated over 30 years of service to the Bent County Memorial Nursing Home working as a dietary aide and in housekeeping.
Linda is survived by her children, Noel (Sheila) Patterson of Las Animas, Colorado and Kasi (Brandon) Winter of Albin, Wyoming; grandchildren, Kyle Patterson, Kendra Patterson, Kaleb Patterson, Daniel Leger (Amber Yeley), Corbin Leger (Jordan Trujillo), and Kandise Patterson; great grandchildren, Adelina Patterson, Joel Patterson, Camilla Patterson, Matthaeus Gonzalez, Mason Yeley, and Naevia Gonzalez; siblings, Nola Canfield, Jean (Bill) Turner, David Kerr, Gary (Pearl) Kerr, Sandy (Merle) Singer, Diana Channel, Pat (John) Veltri; sister-in-law, Wynona Huddleston of Las Animas, Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Jewel Kerr; husband, Charles Patterson; brothers, Charles, Kenneth, George, and Jim Kerr; sisters, Lorena (Alvin) Bogner and Martha (Robert) Weirich; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Irene Patterson; brothers-in-law, Gene Canfield and Frank Huddleston; and sister-in-law, Patsy Kerr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Church or Sangre de Cristo Hospice House in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO 81054.
