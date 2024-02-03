Betty Lou Musick-Choat June 1, 1930 – February 1, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Feb 03, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Betty Lou Musick-Choat will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, February 9, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado.
Visitation for Betty will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00PM on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Betty was born on June 1, 1930 at Bristol, Colorado to Conrad Joe and Nellie Gladys (Stuller) Brase and passed away on February 1, 2024 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Jesse Musick, second husband A.J. Choat, infant son Conrad Lee Musick, grandson Jesse Davey Musick, brother Joe Brase and nephew Pat Untiedt.
Betty is survived by her son Dana (Natalie) Musick, granddaughter Michelle Musick-Jackman, step-grandchildren Michelle (Chad DiDonato) Silva, Amanda (Ryan Farley) Silva and Devon (Mariah) Silva, great-grandchildren Rilley Jackman, Ezra Farley and Luca Silva, step-children Gary Choat, Diane Choat, Tammy Choat, Sherry (Bill) Becker and Rick (Heidi) Choat, four step-grandchildren and one step great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Faye Untiedt as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Betty Musick- Choat, please visit our flower store.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
About the Author: