USDA SURVEYING CATTLE OPERATIONS
Russ Baldwin | Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0
LAKEWOOD, Colo. – December 1, 2023 – In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National
Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey more than 40,000 cattle operations nationwide to provide an up-to-date
measure of U.S. cattle inventories.
“This information helps producers make timely, informed business decisions such as planning for herd expansion or
reduction. It also helps packers and government leaders evaluate expected slaughter volume for future months and determine
potential supplies for export,” said Rodger Ott, Director, Mountain Regional Field Office. “Obtaining the current count of
cattle will serve as an important decision-making tool for the entire agricultural industry.”
During the first two weeks of January, producers will have the opportunity to report their beef and dairy cattle
inventories, calf crop, death loss, and cattle on feed operations. To make it as easy as possible for producers to participate
in the survey, NASS offers the option of responding via the Internet, telephone, or mail.
NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only state-and national-level data in aggregate, ensuring
that no individual producer or operation can be identified.
The January Cattle report will be released on January 31, 2024. This and all NASS reports are available online at
www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/.
