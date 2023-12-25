Prowers Lodging Panel Wraps up 2023
Members of the Prowers County Lodging Tax panel approved a funding request from Southeast Colorado All-Star Rodeo for its annual three-day competition set for the Prowers County Fairgrounds for April, 2024. The group requested $6,000 and was funded for $3,000 for marketing expenses and contract fees.
Final details for a visitor’s guide for this area are almost complete. Printed proofs have been completed and reviewed with some minor changes recommended. Estimated print and ship dates for the new brochure are pending.
The Panel was awarded $40,000 for 2024 from the Colorado Tourism Office Marketing Matching Grant. This comes with a $20,000 match for a total of $60,000. A portion of this funding has been earmarked for birding marketing, attracting enthusiasts from around the state. This includes a social media influencer program in which several birding influencers will be invited to visit the county to ‘bird’ in the locations promoted in a future digital birding guide.
The next Panel meeting is set for Tuesday, January 16, 2024 in the Lamar Chamber board room.
