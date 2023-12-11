Pipeyard Suppliers are Open for Business
Russ Baldwin | Dec 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Friends, relatives, employees and various elected officials were on hand for the ribbon cutting at the new Pipeyard enterprise on Highway 50 just west of Granada this past Friday, December 8th. Partners Mark Carrigan and Brad Johnson hosted the ceremonies marking the expansion of their operation in this portion of southeast Colorado.
Carrigan expressed thanks for himself and on behalf of Brad Johnson for all the support and well-wishes they have received since starting their new business venture, supplying pipe and pipe fitting needs primarily to the agricultural segment of southeast Colorado. Three years ago, Carrigan and Johnson purchased the Caldwell pipefitters operation of fifty years in Rocky Ford and began planning to expand into Prowers County. Johnson had worked for that business for almost 20 years before taking it over with Carrigan.
“We’re still struggling to find more people. We’re on the hunt, we’re looking, because we’re not slowing down,” he remarked. “Right now, we could use about another ten more. We work up and down the valley and it made sense to us to expand the service into this section of the state,” adding that, “the people who work here are second to none in providing service.”
