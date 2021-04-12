Donald “Don” Ray Mason…November 3, 1948 – April 11, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 12, 2021 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Donald Ray Mason, affectionately known to his family and friends as Don will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Don was born on November 3, 1948 to Marvin Eugene and Maxine Mae (Widows) Mason and passed away on April 11, 2021 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 72.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Monty Mason, Saundra Mason and Gina Mills.
Don is survived by his wife, Kathy Mason of the family home in Lamar, children, Christina J. (Kelvin) Wollert, Patrick R. (Missy) Mason, Tammy K. (Joe) Clark all of Lamar, Brian Don (Candy S.) Mason of Pueblo, CO, Dustin Beau (LaDonna) Mason of Eaton, CO and Cody Lee (Regina) Mason of Lamar; thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Delores (Roger) Kreger of Fowler, KS, Candace Mason of Joplin, MO and Tom (Seth Konkel) Mason of Wichita, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: