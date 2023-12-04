Members Sought for Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel
Russ Baldwin | Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill (2) positions to fill remaining terms that will expire in December of 2025 and (3) positions for terms that will expire in December of 2026 on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel.
The Colorado Statutes stipulate that directors must be from the tourism industry. Each director serves a three (3) year term and is required to attend monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each month.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main St., Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on December 8, 2023.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: