CATTLE ON FEED USDA Report
Russ Baldwin | Dec 23, 2023 | Comments 0
COLORADO:
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1.03 million as of December 1, 2023. The latest inventory was unchanged from last month’s inventory and 1 percent below the December 1, 2022 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 150,000 head of fed cattle during November 2023. This was 6 percent below last month’s marketings and 12 percent below the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 155,000 head of cattle and calves were placed on feed during November 2023, 24 percent below the previous month’s placements but 7 percent above the November 2022 placements. Of the number placed in November, 32 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 23 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 19 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 13 percent weighed from 800 to 899 pounds, and 13 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance for November, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on December 1, 2023. The inventory was 3 percent above December 1, 2022. Placements in feedlots during November totaled 1.87 million head, 2 percent below 2022. Net placements were 1.81 million head. During November, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 535,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 440,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 380,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 288,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 140,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 85,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during November totaled 1.75 million head, 7 percent below 2022. Other disappearance totaled 54,000 head during November, 5 percent below 2022.
For a full copy of the December 2023 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture
About the Author: