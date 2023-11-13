Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending November 12, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest activities and field work continued among a primarily dry week, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) data, the high country was the only portion of the State that received measurable moisture last week. Converted moisture totals
ranged from trace amounts in parts of the eastern plains to half an inch in areas of the high country.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor published on November 9, drought conditions remained prevalent in western and southwestern counties. Nineteen percent of the State experienced abnormally dry conditions, down one percent, and 20 percent of the State was rated in moderate drought, up two percent from last week. More than six percent of the State was rated in severe drought, up from last week. According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, average temperatures across the State last week were generally above normal. Most counties were 2 to 8 degrees above average. The eastern portion of Baca, Phillips, Sedgwick, and Yuma counties experienced temperatures more than 10 degrees above average. Reports from northwestern counties stated the mild fall weather brought a lack of precipitation. In the San Luis Valley, recent mild weather was beneficial for livestock and has allowed for continued grazing. Pastures in the area remained in good condition for this time of year.
Fourth cutting of alfalfa was virtually complete last week with 97 percent harvested, ahead of the previous year of 95 percent.
Corn harvested for grain advanced amid clear weather conditions, with 86 percent of the acreage harvested, equal to the 5-year average.
Sorghum harvested for grain continued behind last year and on pace with the average, with 85 percent of the crop harvested. Sugarbeet harvest was almost complete with 95 percent of the crop harvested. Harvest of the sunflower crop continued to progress significantly quicker than the previous year and 5-year average, with 92 percent of the acreage harvested. Winter wheat emergence, at 93 percent complete, fell behind last year at 95 percent and was just ahead of the 5-year average of 92 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 7 percent short, 87 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 76 percent average, and 23 percent light. Sheep death loss was 2 percent heavy, 95 percent average, and 3 percent light.
