Prowers County Flu Shot Schedule
Russ Baldwin | Oct 06, 2023 | Comments 0
Prowers County Public Health and Environment will provide flu shots through the month of October at these times and locations.
Friday, October 13th from 9am to noon and 1pm to 4pm at Prowers County Annex at 1001 South Main Street. Thursday, October 26th from 9am to noon at the Annex and Friday, October4 27th from 9am to noon and 1pm to 4pm, also at the Annex.
Flu shots will also be available on Friday, October 20th at the Lamar SOS Center at 407 East Olive Street on a drive through basis in the parking lot, from 9am to 4pm.
Contact the Prowers County Public Health and Environment for additional information at 719-336-8721.
