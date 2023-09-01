LCC-/-PEP Job Fair and Career Expo Set for September 20th
Russ Baldwin | Sep 01, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Community College/Prowers Economic Prosperity Job Fair and Career Expo is scheduled for September 20th at the Lamar Community College Wellness Center. There will be a morning session for students from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an afternoon session for job seekers from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This event presents an excellent opportunity for individuals to explore various career options and connect with potential employers. We encourage everyone to save the date and join the Workforce Development Committee in supporting the economic growth and prosperity of Prowers County. Together, we can bridge the skills gap and cultivate a thriving community.
According to business owners in Prowers County, the biggest obstacle they face in growing their businesses is the dwindling supply of skilled workers. It is widely recognized that when workers are employed, the economy flourishes. Workers earn money, which they then inject back into the local economy, fueling its growth. We share concern about the negative effects of high unemployment rates on the local economy. The County is also anticipating a surge in demand for workers during the construction phase of transmission lines and renewable energy projects scheduled to commence in 2024–2025. This project is expected to bring in a workforce of approximately 500 to 600 individuals during the construction phase. It’s expected that the influx of workers to the area will also impact the current housing market, for ownership or a simple rental.
To address these challenges, PEP has established a Workforce Development Committee comprising PEP Board Members, staff from Lamar Community College (LCC) and the Lamar School District, Colorado Workforce Staff, and local citizens. This committee is working diligently on devising a comprehensive strategy to grow the local workforce.
Lamar Community College is ideally positioned to play a crucial role in the workforce development efforts in Prowers County. As a local educational institution, LCC offers a diverse range of programs and courses that align with the growing job market demands in several key industries, including nursing, agriculture, business, construction trades, welding, renewable energy, and more. By collaborating closely with local businesses and industries, LCC can provide targeted training and education to equip students with the necessary skills for these high-demand fields.
The first joint initiative by the PEP Workforce Development Committee is the organization of a Job Fair and Career Expo at Lamar Community College on September 20, 2023, which will cater to high school students, college students, as well as adults in our community. The fair aims to introduce participants to various industries and provide them with valuable insights into the array of job opportunities within each sector. The event will also feature an educational component, covering essential topics such as resume writing, interview techniques, available job positions, career exploration, and individual skill and interest assessments. Participants will be matched with specific careers and job opportunities as well as information about the education and skills needed for these roles.
