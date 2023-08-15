Lamar Council Targets Meeting Protocols for Review
Russ Baldwin | Aug 15, 2023 | Comments 0
Dust off your, “Roberts Rules of Order”. The Lamar City Council discussed the means by which citizens can be made aware of the differences of the types of meetings conducted by municipal officials and the levels of interaction between the council and the public. The council decided to review the basic format structure of various types of meetings to clarify and codify just how they will be run and provide that information to the general public when in attendance.
Mayor Kirk Crespin, during the August 14th session, gave a general overview of the types of meetings held by the council, from the regular bi-monthly council meeting to special meetings, joint meetings, emergency meetings, public hearings executive and/or work sessions, town hall meetings, social events and how public comments are regulated. The council has stated that helping community members be aware of the purpose and format of the meetings, will assist them with their interaction with the council. Crespin explained, “We aren’t going to make any changes at this time, if any, but we want to have full disclosure for the public and guidelines set for public comment once a meeting is underway.” He pointed out that there can be some give and take between the public and the council at a work session, but different rules apply during a formal city council meeting. Crespin explained that format does not allow for comment from the audience. Once finalized, the city will issue a codified Resolution of “City Council Community Engagement Guidelines” for greater citizen’s awareness of meeting protocols.
The request for a special event permit for a beer garden during the Clare Dunn benefit performance for the DuVall family was approved by the council. The event will be held from 4pm to 12am on September 2nd at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. Fair board member, Diane Poole, explained that due to the timeline for the event, the midnight deadline may not even apply. “We believe that most activities should be over by around 9pm,” she explained.
The remaining days of August will be busy for Lamar and area residents as noted by Lamar City Administrator, Rob Evans during the August 14th city council meeting. The Colorado Jr. Rodeo Association finals are set for August 17-20 at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. The Downtown Car Expo will run from Friday, August 18th to the 19th and in association, the Spirit Foundation and Lamar Chamber of Commerce are hosting the Korn Hole for Kicks, shoe-drive fundraiser beginning at 8am on the 19th at the chamber. The Chamber’s monthly farm market will run from 8am to 1pm at the chamber offices on Saturday, August 19th.
The council authorized Mayor Kirk Crespin to sign the Intergovernmental Agreement with Prowers County to conduct a coordinated election on November 7, 2023. The ballot will not have any local questions for Lamar residents, beyond candidates for Lamar Mayor and four positions on the Lamar City Council. The city has 4,601 registered voters. Lamar City Clerk, Linda Williams, stated that council candidates who wish to petition to be on the ballot, have until 4pm on August 28th to submit their application to her office.
The council authorized Mayor Crespin to sign a service agreement with IMEG, previously known as Northline, which has been used by the city’s engineering department for GIS update services as well as the fire and police departments and the city’s building department. Local maps are available to the public at: cityoflamar.maps.arcgis.com.
The council also approved the concession operations privilege agreement with the Lamar Sports Booster Club for lease of the concession state at the Lamar Community Building. The contract runs from August 14, 2023 to May 31, 2024. The city received 8% of net sales from proceeds running between August 7, 2023 to April 30, 2024.
Mayor Crespin reviewed the work being done to build an Arby’s fast-food restaurant in Lamar. “As you may know, TA-76 has stepped up to undertake construction. The city worked for two and a half years with the original party, but they backed out with concerns over the cost overrun should they move forward with the project. Most of the preparatory work at the site has been completed and approved on a state the federal level, but there is required paperwork for the transfer which will take a while. We expect to have an announcement on the groundbreaking within a couple of months, but the project is still moving forward.”
An extra-territorial water and sewer service agreement for Nancy Kirby was approved for a single-family residence at 6613 Rodeo Drive in Lamar. Debbie Herrera’s application to the Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement board was approved for a three-year term, ending August 2026.
A letter of support from the city was approved on behalf of a submission from Otero County and CDOT to receive funding from their FY23 Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant to build more passing lanes along Highway 50 between Pueblo and the Kansas border. The plan calls for the construction of 12 west and eastbound passing lanes across 140 miles of the rural corridor in southeast Colorado.
The council held an executive session for discussion of personnel matters to include discussion and/or refinements to the City Administrator’s contract under CRS Section 24-6-402(4)(f).
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Elections • Featured • Politics
About the Author: