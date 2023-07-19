No Boating, No Swimming Allowed at North Gateway Park Primary Pond
Russ Baldwin | Jul 19, 2023 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar has emphasized the swimming/boating restrictions for the first, western-most pond at North Gateway Park.
Several weeks ago, the safety issue for the first pond was discussed by the Lamar City Council which issued a statement prohibiting anyone from getting on or in the water at the first pond. It is for fishing only and any floatation device, whether a boat or inflatable raft is not allowed. Signs have been posted to that effect encircling the pond.
The other, eastern-most ponds will allow boating and the city has a public swim area roped off with a beach adjacent to the shade pavilion.
