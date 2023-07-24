Lamar School District Will be Conducting a Community Survey in the Next Few Weeks
Russ Baldwin | Jul 24, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar School District will be starting a public opinion survey this week regarding the school district’s programs, policies, and considerations about renovating Thunder Stadium and building a new stadium. The survey will begin on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26th, and will remain open for two weeks with an anticipated closure date of Wednesday, August 9th.
Your opinion matters, and the Lamar School District wants to hear from you. So please participate and make your voice heard. There are two ways to participate in the survey:
Visit the school district website at https://www.lamarschools.org and click the Community Survey link/button. This link will be made available on the afternoon of July 26th. The direct link to the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LamarSD_LIVE
Some school district residents will receive a text message on the afternoon of July 26th inviting them to participate in the survey. The text message will have the school district logo and a message inviting people to participate in the survey.
Please make your voice heard by sharing your opinion and participating in this important survey. Your answers are completely anonymous and confidential, and the survey will take just 12 minutes to complete.
If you have questions about this survey, call the school district at 719-336-3251 or email Chad.Krug@lamarschools.org.
