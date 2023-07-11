City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report
May Sales and Use Tax Collected from June 2023
City sales tax revenues were up 9.36% for this period for a gain of $32,810 with 2022 collections at $350,787 and $383,598 for 2023. Use tax collections were up 13.52% for a gain of $3,482 and Other Collections were off 118.57% for a drop of $8,070. Total sales and Use Tax collections increased by 12% in this period for a gain of $44,362 with 2022 collections at $369,734 and $414,097 for 2023.
Year to date collections showed city sales tax revenue up 5.03% for a gain of $112,118 with 2022 YTD collections at $2,227,733 and $2,339,851 for 2023. Use tax collections increased 21.87% for a $37,625 difference over the previous year, while Other Collections dropped 684.83% for a loss of $25,614 compared to 2022. Total sales and Use Tax collections were up 7.32% year to date for a gain of $175,357 with 2022 at $2,396,021 and 2023 at $2,571,379.
Six of the various retail sales and services categories took a drop comparing 2022 to 2023 year to date collections. They were in Building Materials, Apparel and Department Stores, C-Stores and Gas Sales, Grocery Stores and Hotels/Motels. Restaurants and Auto Parts and Repairs generated increases in that time frame.
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Auto Parts / Vehicle Repair
|82,492
|88,735
|108,002
|Building Materials
|91,452
|112,599
|108,069
|Apparel and Department Stores
|670,658
|668,181
|723,968
|C-Stores and Gas Sales
|111,978
|120,982
|102,307
|All Business-Electricity
|186,526
|146,001
|138,315
|Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|42,643
|35,563
|50,532
|Grocery Stores
|143,930
|168,708
|161,928
|Hotels / Motels
|65,882
|80,224
|69,025
|Liquor Sales
|57,735
|69,928
|64,416
|Manufacturing
|32,015
|4,842
|5,984
|Other Retail / All Other
|652,432
|588,625
|603,099
|Restaurants
|211,020
|225,302
|245,373
