City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report

May Sales and Use Tax Collected from June 2023

City sales tax revenues were up 9.36% for this period for a gain of $32,810 with 2022 collections at $350,787 and $383,598 for 2023.  Use tax collections were up 13.52% for a gain of $3,482 and Other Collections were off 118.57% for a drop of $8,070.  Total sales and Use Tax collections increased by 12% in this period for a gain of $44,362 with 2022 collections at $369,734 and $414,097 for 2023.

Year to date collections showed city sales tax revenue up 5.03% for a gain of $112,118 with 2022 YTD collections at $2,227,733 and $2,339,851 for 2023.  Use tax collections increased 21.87% for a $37,625 difference over the previous year, while Other Collections dropped 684.83% for a loss of $25,614 compared to 2022.  Total sales and Use Tax collections were up 7.32% year to date for a gain of $175,357 with 2022 at $2,396,021 and 2023 at $2,571,379.

Six of the various retail sales and services categories took a drop comparing 2022 to 2023 year to date collections.  They were in Building Materials, Apparel and Department Stores, C-Stores and Gas Sales, Grocery Stores and Hotels/Motels.  Restaurants and Auto Parts and Repairs generated increases in that time frame.

2021 2022 2023
Auto Parts / Vehicle Repair 82,492 88,735 108,002
Building Materials 91,452 112,599 108,069
Apparel and Department Stores 670,658 668,181 723,968
C-Stores and Gas Sales 111,978 120,982 102,307
All Business-Electricity 186,526 146,001 138,315
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics 42,643 35,563 50,532
Grocery Stores 143,930 168,708 161,928
Hotels / Motels 65,882 80,224 69,025
Liquor Sales 57,735 69,928 64,416
Manufacturing 32,015 4,842 5,984
Other Retail / All Other 652,432 588,625 603,099
Restaurants 211,020 225,302 245,373

 

