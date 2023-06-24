County Responds to Tornado Damage in Granada
This afternoon, Friday, June 23rd, Prowers County experienced a severe thunderstorm producing at least one tornado that touched down 15 miles south of the Town of Granada.
The Prowers County Sheriff’s Office received reports of damage to property around the area of County Road 25 and County Road R. The deputies who responded to that location have confirmed that multiple structures, including a residence, were completely destroyed by the tornado. Fortunately, the family in the home took shelter in their basement and have reported no injuries.
In addition to the residence, the tornado destroyed multiple outbuildings and multiple vehicles and killed around 8 cows. They also confirmed no other injuries. NWS will be on site (June 24th) tomorrow morning to assess the damage and determine a rating for the tornado.
Power is out in some parts of Prowers County, notably in and around Granada, and crews are working to make those repairs as soon as they can safely do so.
(Prowers County Press Release)
