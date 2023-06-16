City Launches Webpage for EPA Revitalization Grant
Russ Baldwin | Jun 16, 2023 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colorado – The City of Lamar has recently launched a website for its Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Assessment Grant. This interactive site will update the community on grant progress, including environmental assessment statuses for project properties, redevelopment visioning opportunities, and other public engagement efforts.
The website will be maintained by the City’s consultant for the project, Ayres Associates. The project team envisions the site to be a one stop shop for all grant materials and information. The website can be accessed through the following link:
https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/2d2e664098ea4595af033bb9a6eccaea
EPA’s Brownfields Program empowers states, communities, and other stakeholders to work together to prevent, assess, safely clean up, and sustainably reuse brownfields. A brownfield site is real property that the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance (such as lead-based paint or asbestos), pollutant, or contaminant. The City of Lamar was awarded a $500,000 Assessment Grant in this cycle. Eligible uses of this funding include:
- Inventorying, characterizing, and assessing sites to determine the presence or absence of contamination.
- Identification of redevelopment sites
- Redevelopment planning to identify feasible land uses
- 3D visualization to generate understanding about opportunities
- Cleanup redevelopment planning
- Community engagement
This is the second EPA assessment grant that the City of Lamar has received. This important project leads to revitalization and redevelopment of contaminated properties and provides an exciting opportunity for the community to be involved in the visioning process. We encourage you to get involved and reach out with any questions!
Anne-Marie Crampton/City of Lamar: CommDev@ci.lamar.co.us / 719.336.1303
Mark Christensen/Ayres Associates: ChristensenM@AyresAssociates.com / 307.399.2675
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Environment • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: