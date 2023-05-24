West Boat Ramp Closed at John Martin Reservoir State Park Due to Low Water
Russ Baldwin | May 24, 2023 | Comments 0
HASTY, Colo. – Low water is forcing Colorado Parks and Wildlife to close the West Boat Ramp at John Martin Reservoir State Park to use by trailers.
Hand-launched craft such as canoes and kayaks can continue launching, said Dan Kirmer, park manager. He expects the west ramp to remain closed the rest of the season, barring a huge surge of water from upstream.
“Guests are invited to launch their boats from the East Boat Ramp, as it still has adequate water to accommodate most boats,” Kirmer said. “And the East Boat Ramp should remain open for the remainder of the season.”
While smaller crafts can launch with ease from the east ramp, Kirmer cautioned that guests with large boats should not attempt it. Larger vessels with deep hulls, or a trailer that sits high above the ground, will find it difficult to launch from the east ramp. Most vehicles will have to be partially submerged to launch boats from trailers.
To avoid future closure of the West Boat Ramp, CPW has plans to extend the ramp. Last year, however, the water did not drop far enough to allow ramp extension work to be done.
Visitors can still fish on land and with a vessel in the area around the West Boat Ramp and Sandstone Cove.
Inspections for Aquatic Nuisance Species are still required at the Visitor Center until Oct. 31, when the reservoir closes to boating.
All other activities remain open. Visitors can enjoy camping, paddle sports, fishing, bird watching, and hiking.
For the most current conditions, please call 719-829-1801 or find the park on Facebook.
