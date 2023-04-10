LCC Phi Theta Kappa Holds Spring Induction
Russ Baldwin | Apr 10, 2023 | Comments 0
New inductees and LCC leadership (left to right): LCC President Dr. Rosana Reyes, Kellie Sanchez (Lamar), Teagan Farmer (Lamar), Lacey Griego-Musick (Granada), Raylee Cathcart (Texhoma, OK), Yesenia Rodriguez (Granada), Sydney Casas (Longmont), Madi VanRiper (Farmington, NM), Karina Hazlett (Longmont), Rhye Ann Sanchez (Granada), Renee Brookshire (Lamar), Christiana Montanez (Lamar), Jami Jo Quick (Pritchett), Alexi Hoy (Raton, NM), Tell Piner (Wiley), and LCC Vice-President of Academic & Student Services, Larry McLemore.
[Lamar, CO] — Lamar Community College’s Beta Eta Gamma chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society inducted 30 new members during the spring induction ceremony held on Wednesday, April 5.
After a welcome from Chapter President Tacy Schmidt, Dr. Reyes was the guest speaker. Dr. Reyes shared a message about the power of inspiration, speaking of her own story of the moment when a conversation with her brother inspired her to see herself as capable of achieving her goals, and reminded students that every achievement in life begins by accepting an invitation to step into a new challenge. The hallmarks of Phi Theta Kappa, scholarship, leadership, fellowship, and service, all are rooted in one’s level of inspiration to be excellent every day, whatever one is doing, and committing to leaving behind a legacy of serving and inspiring others.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international scholastic honor society to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students. The Beta Eta Gamma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa promotes academic excellence at LCC and is active on campus. Membership is by invitation, based on the student’s overall GPA and level of credits completed. Induction of new members occurs every fall and spring semester.
For more information on Phi Theta Kappa at LCC, contact Kelly Emick at 336.1532.
New members not pictured: Heather Blanchard (Rush, CO), Vanessa Chairez (Lamar), Riley Chavira (Lamar), Carisma Gass (Lamar), Brecklyn Herrera (Lamar), Kacper Konarski (Northglenn, CO), Michael Navarro (Lamar), Alexis Perez (La Junta), Reyna Perez (Holly), Kinley Reedy (Lamar), Taya Schmidt (Lamar), Stephanie Sewell (Eads), Taylor Stagner (Lamar), Brooke Thompson (Wiley), Donovan Valerio (Espanola, NM), Amanda Walters (Lamar).
