Ronald T. “Ron” Idler – August 15, 1953 – March 8, 2023
A private family memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Ronald T. Idler, affectionately known to his family and friends as Ron, will be held at a later date.
Per Ron’s request cremation will take place.
Ron was born on August 15, 1953 at Lamar, Colorado to Gottlob R. and France Arlene (Steele) Idler, Jr. and passed away on March 8, 2023 at the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado at the age of 69.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Ron is survived by his daughter Adele (Randall) Idler-Harmon of Lamar, CO, siblings Joan (Mark) Salisbury of Lander, WY and Eddie (Kathy) Idler of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
