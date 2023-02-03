VA ECHCS Hosting Rural Resource Fairs in Lamar and La Junta for Toxic-exposure Screenings
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host resource fairs and town halls Feb. 13-17 in five rural communities.
VA ECHCS rural resource fairs and town halls take place Feb. 13 in Burlington, continue Feb. 14 in Lamar, then Feb. 15 in La Junta, Feb. 16 in Alamosa and Feb. 17 in Buena Vista. The events are open to Veterans and their spouses, caregivers and community leaders.
Resource fairs:
VA health care and benefits expanded in August for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The president signed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, into law Aug. 10, expanding care for hundreds of thousands of Vietnam-era, Gulf War-era and post-9/11 Veterans.
During the resource fairs, Veterans and survivors can speak with a VA benefits specialist about PACT Act-related eligibility. When confirmed eligible, Veterans will get assistance with enrolling and scheduling an initial appointment. Enrolled Veterans will be offered an on-site toxic-exposure screening by a VA nurse, then given information about follow-up screenings.
Enrolled Veterans can also get help with community care consults, beneficiary travel claims, caregiver support and home and community-based services for extended care needs.
Town halls
During the culminating town halls, VA ECHCS Director Michael Kilmer will encourage an exchange of information and feedback that will help VA meet Veteran needs. He says community-level collaboration is vital to identifying, testing and evaluating innovative solutions.
Tuesday, Feb, 14: Lamar VA Resource Fair, Town Hall Resource fair from 1 to 3 p.m.; town hall, 3-4 p.m.
Lamar Senior Center
407 East Olive Street
Lamar, Colorado 81052
Wednesday, Feb. 15: La Junta VA Resource Fair, Town Hall Resource fair from 1 to 4 p.m.; town hall, 4-5 p.m.
La Junta Senior Center
114 East 2nd Street
La Junta, Colorado 81050
