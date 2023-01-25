Richard Keith Gibbs – April 26, 1938 – January 23, 2023
A graveside service for lifelong Lamar resident, Richard Keith Gibbs will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Richard was born on April 26, 1938 at Lamar, Colorado to Theodore and Grace Vivian (Johnson) Gibbs and passed away on January 23, 2023 at the Lakewood Villa Nursing Home in Lakewood, Colorado at the age of 84.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, James Gibbs, Gwenda Ward and Joyce Archer. Richard is survived by his brother Theodore Thomas Gibbs of Thornton, CO as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
