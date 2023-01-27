Raymond J. Gonzales – June 25, 1950 – January 20, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 27, 2023 | Comments 0
Raymond J. Gonzales was born on June 25, 1950 in Las Animas, Colorado to Henry and Flossie (Cortez) Gonzales. He passed away on January 20, 2023 at Bent County Health Care Center in Las Animas. Per his request, cremation has taken place and service will be held at a later date.
Raymond grew up in Las Animas. He worked at the City of Las Animas before working at Fort Lyon, where he remained until its closing. Raymond enjoyed playing guitar at church. He coached baseball and softball for many years and he loved the Broncos.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Debra Gonzales, children, Michael Gonzales, Sheri Gonzales, and Raymond Gonzales Jr.; siblings, Bob Gonzales, Henriette Fox, JoAnna Martinez, Joe Gonzales, Christina Stephens, John Henry “Johnny” Gonzales, and Anthony Gonzales; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Henry John “Johnny” Gonzales.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
