MONTHLY CHICKENS AND EGGS – DECEMBER 2022
COLORADO
Colorado egg production during December 2022 was 58.4 million eggs, up 19 percent from November 2022 but down 53 percent from
December 2021 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
The average number of layers on hand in December 2022 was 2.42 million, up 13 percent from November 2022 but down 50 percent
from last year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,414 eggs, down 6 percent from last year.
UNITED STATES
United States egg production totaled 9.12 billion during December 2022, down 6 percent from last year. Production included 7.83 billion
table eggs, and 1.29 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.19 billion were broiler-type and 100 million were egg-type. The total number of
layers during December 2022 averaged 374 million, down 5 percent from last year. December egg production per 100 layers was
2,435 eggs, down 1 percent from December 2021.
All layers in the United States on January 1, 2023 totaled 373 million, down 5 percent from last year. The 373 million layers consisted
of 306 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 63.0 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 3.83 million
layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on January 1, 2023, averaged 78.2 eggs per 100 layers, down 1 percent
from January 1, 2022.
Egg-type chicks hatched during December 2022 totaled 48.0 million, down slightly from December 2021. Eggs in incubators totaled
49.2 million on January 1, 2023, up 6 percent from a year ago.
Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 217 thousand during
December 2022, up 1 percent from December 2021.
Broiler-type chicks hatched during December 2022 totaled 854 million, up 1 percent from December 2021. Eggs in incubators totaled
719 million on January 1, 2023, up 1 percent from a year ago.
Leading breeders placed 9.16 million broiler-type pullet chicks for future domestic hatchery supply flocks during December 2022, up
2 percent from December 2021.
For the full copy of Chicken and Eggs report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov. For state specific questions, please contact the following
State Statisticians at 1-800-392-3202:
