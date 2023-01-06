Max Leon Bennett – July 14, 1947 – January 5, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 06, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Max Leon Bennett will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Max was born on July 14, 1947 at Lamar, Colorado to Thomas “Tom” and LaVerna (Churchill) Bennett and passed away on January 5, 2023 at his home in Lamar at the age of 75.
He is preceded in death by his wife Janet Bennett, his parents and sister Karma Bennett.
Max is survived by his children Justin (Cindy) Bennett of Lamar, CO and Sheila (Michael) Kisner of Ault, CO; grandchildren Shawntel (Justin) Bivens of Brighton, CO, Callie (Tanner) Crist of Lamar, CO, Ashleigh (Tony) Brown of Scottsbluff, NE and Tiffany Kisner of Bayard, NE and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Joyce Mathes of Lamar, CO and brother-in-law Delbert “Zeke” (Amy) Kinder of Bloomfield, NM as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks VA Transport either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: