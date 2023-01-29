Marlys Allen – November 19, 1937 – January 24, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 29, 2023 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for Marlys Allen will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Per Marlys’ request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Marlys Jeanine Allen passed away on January 24, 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 85. She was born on November 19, 1937 in Onley Springs, Colorado to W.T. and Ramona (Shirley) Setchfield.
Marlys’ family moved to Las Animas in 1942 where she attended Frey Elementary School and Columbian Junior High School and graduated from Bent County High School in 1955. Marlys then began work at Jeffers Drugs Store in Las Animas, working there for several years. In 1972, she started working at Las Animas Light and Power. She worked there until retiring in 2000, having served as bookkeeper and secretary to the superintendent and Power Board for over 20 of those years. Marlys later went back to work for four years in the Bent County Treasurer’s Office, finally retiring in 2013 due to severe health issues. Throughout the years, she was very active in the First Christian Church of Las Animas, becoming a member when she was in junior high. Marlys sang in the choir; taught Sunday school classes; served several years as Sunday school superintendent; and was on the church board. She enjoyed being a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW), where she served a term as vice president and later as president. Marlys was secretary for the Pioneer Historical Society for several years. Family was very important to Marlys, and tried to attend everything that her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were involved (school plays, choir concerts, sports, etc.). She was an avid reader, reading almost constantly in her later years. Marlys enjoyed doing crosswords and other puzzles; even teaching her great grandson Sudoku in her last few months. One of her most favorite pastimes was going out to eat with family and friends.
Marlys is survived by her three children, Phyllis J. Allen (Randy Shiba), William H. (Shelley) Allen, and Rex W. (Natalie) Allen; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey D. Allen; parents, W.T. and Ramona Setchfield; three brothers, William “Bill”, Marlin “Butch”, and Terry Setchfield; and son-in-law, Carl McDade, Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: