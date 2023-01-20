Lindsey Hodges Named Good Citizen from Walsh High School
Russ Baldwin | Jan 20, 2023 | Comments 0
Lindsey Hodges, daughter of Garret Hodges and JoLynn Hodges, was chosen Good Citizen from Walsh High School.
Lindsey is in the National Honor Society, has maintained the Principal’s and Superintendent’s Honor Roll while participating in volleyball, basketball and track. Lindsey has always worked hard and because of this she has achieved a great deal during her high school years. She has also taken the most demanding high school curriculum and has never shied away from a class due to difficulty.
Lindsey has received the Top Algebra II Student Award, Top Ag Business/Animal Science and Debate & Mock Trial Award. She latched on to the Southeast Colorado Power Association Youth Tour in 2022 and was chosen Miss Baca Princess 2018 and Miss Baca Rodeo Princess in 2012. Along with the title of Miss Baca County Princess came duties and obligations in which Lindsey fulfilled with enthusiasm.
In the past Lindsey has belonged and participated in FBLA, FCCLA, FFA, Friends of Rachel Club, Student Council, Walsh Athletic Club and the Service and Leadership Team to name a few.
Good Citizens have a wonderful work ethic! Lindsey’s resume described her work experience as varied which included everything from day care, mowing lawns, working as a waitress and ultimately serving as in intern at Southeast Colorado Hospital District Lab in Springfield.
Lindsey plans to seek a career in surgical technology.
