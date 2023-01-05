Leadership Governance & Policy Academy for Action 22
Russ Baldwin | Jan 05, 2023 | Comments 0
The Action 22 Foundation Board of Directors announces the reopening of the Action 22 Foundation. The primary purpose for reopening of the Foundation is to launch the Action 22 Leadership Policy & Governance Academy. Installation of a new Board of Directors for the Foundation took place at the December 2, Action 22, Inc. board meeting, with Garrison Ortiz, Pueblo County Commissioner as the new Foundation Chair. Commissioner Ortiz will be joined by Linda Lujan, PhD., outgoing President of Lamar Community College as Vice Chair and Ryan McWilliams, CTO and Principle at International Engineering as Treasurer. The Foundation Board also includes Felix M. Lopez, Las Animas County Commissioner, and Kole Kelley, J.D., Associate Attorney at Law, Jewell Jimmerson Natural Resources.
“Throughout the state, a generational churn is slowly taking place. As many leaders that have served in both public and private sectors begin to retire and move on, it will become critical that their successors are prepared to step up and take the reins. The Action 22 Leadership Academy, a selective, non-partisan leadership experience, is designed to educate and prepare the next generation of leadership that is going to guide our state into the future. Ensuring Colorado has strong and informed leadership cannot be any more important, than it is right now,” said Garrison Ortiz, Foundation Chair.
Elevating Colorado’s Rural Communities
The Leadership, Policy & Governance Academy will be a professional fellowship with the purpose of elevating regional leadership, thoughtful public policy, and the integrity of governance for Colorado’s rural communities. The objective is to strengthen not only our collective voice, but overall effectiveness in public service. “Action 22 is taking the necessary next steps with the restart of the Foundation and the leadership of Garrison Ortiz. The Academy will take good leaders and make them better. Graduating Fellows will then be prepared to help others develop into great leaders as well”, said Rick Klein, La Junta City manager and Action 22 Board Chair.
“Each year Colorado faces an average of 700 bills per Session and now with a veto-proof State Legislature, we know we must do everything in our power to strengthen our collective rural voice. We already have an incredibly dedicated pool of leaders in our region and this Academy will elevate their abilities to the next level. ‘A rising tide lifts all boats,’ and by empowering those that are so committed to their state and communities, we also improve the way our rural citizens are represented,” said Sara Blackhurst, CEO, Action 22, “We are deeply moved at the interest and support we have received in launching the Academy.”
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • Economy • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: