Lamar Utility Board Continues New Meter Installations
Russ Baldwin | Jan 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Projects for the Lamar Light Plant for 2023 were reviewed by Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh during the Utility Boards first meeting for the new year on January 10th. He said the 4kv substation equipment will continue to be upgraded as well as upgrades to the plant’s SCADA system master radio and 4kv distribution circuit protection relays. The plant is also moving ahead with the advanced material infrastructure (AMI) system with plans to install 607 smart meters this year. To date, 4,227 meters have been installed.
Technicians completed blade inspection of four wind turbines, 5, 4, 3 and 1, but the drone in use crashed when communications were interrupted. The drone was owned by the firm conducting the inspection.
The Lamar Utility Board began its 2023 year by approving $771,169.97 in purchase orders from a total of $795,389.78. This included $641,057.23 for the ARPA December power purchase estimate. Bills for December 2022 and the beginning of 2023 amounted to $406,237.26.
A notice was given that the open meeting post for the City of Lamar will remain as the front entrance of Lamar Light and Power at 100 North Second Street in Lamar.
Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, informed the board that Border States was selected as the low bidder from five submitted for various line materials for stock inventory. The price was $9,170.30 with delivery expected from two to three weeks on all materials.
Hourieh reviewed the November 2022 financial report which showed cash is down $14,953 from October and accounts receivable decreased by $105,123. Total operating revenue for the month is $1,029,327 and operating costs are $928,097 for a gross operating income of $101,230. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are factored, there is a net loss of $98,098 for the month.
Under year to date, total operating revenues for the year are $13,104,844 and total operating costs are $11,834,808 for gross operating income of $1,270,036. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are considered, there is a net loss of $309,930, year to date.
Revenues from retail sales are down $49,934 or less than 1% comparing November 2022 to 2021 and overall operating expenses are up approximately $496,000 or 4% resulting in a net loss of $309,930 for the year.
