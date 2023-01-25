Lamar Utilities Board Adopts New Resolution on Net Metering
Russ Baldwin | Jan 25, 2023
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, informed the board of a recent development pertaining to a resolution the board adopted on March 9, 2010 for Resolution No. 10-03-02 which was based on the number of meters, not the number of customers of Lamar Light and Power. Colorado House Bill 08-1160 was approved in 2008 outlining standards for net metering for municipal utility customers. Electric utilities with 5,000 or more customers must adopt a net metering program. As it turned out after reviewing the documents, Lamar Light and Power never had that many and actually has less than that number with 4,070 currently connected customers. Hourieh noted it would take many years before the company approached the 5,000 figure.
Former Utility Board attorney, Don Steerman, reviewed the bill and advised that one customer could own multiple meters and the statue states that it is based on the number of customers, not meters. Hourieh offered an example, “We have several customers that fit that like the school district which has numerous meters but is basically just one customer.”
The current policy has the board offering its net metering policy to any customer who wants to connect roof top solar or wind generators. Hourieh stated the board will continue to offer net metering, but it needs to cancel Resolution 10-03-02 as it doesn’t apply to the Lamar Utility Board. The new resolution, 23-01-01 will continue to offer the existing net metering program.
The new resolution states, “Whereas, given the Utilities Board does not meet the minimum customer requirement, the Utilities Board does not have the responsibility to develop and provide Net Metering, as mandated in HB 08-1260.” Board members voted unanimously to approve while member Jay Brooke abstained.
The resolution explains the “Utilities Board hereby adopts the Interconnect Application and Customer Owned Generation Contract and LUB’s Net Metering Policy, attached hereto as Exhibit ‘A’”.
Hourieh noted sales of electricity through December 2022 were up only 0.39% when compared to the same time last year. Residential sales were up approximately 2.01%, irrigation sales were down approximately 3.03% and commercial/industrial sales were down 0.01%.
The annual ARPA/LUB student scholarship applications are now open for the 2023/2024 program. It is available to Lamar, Wiley and McClave high school seniors. This year’s topic is, “Lamar Utilities Board owns and operates three wind turbines. Discuss how renewable energy impacts the environment and what challenges would the electric utility face in implementing renewable energy?” Applications are available online and have been forwards to each school’s guidance counselor. The deadline for submission is April 15th, 2023 and the winners will be announced on May 9th.
Utility Board members approved payment of purchase orders of $1,009,830.22 from a total of a total of $1,032,396.07. Vendor payments were $788,662.57.
