Lamar Chamber of Commerce Banquet Set for January 27th
Russ Baldwin | Jan 19, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Eagles Lodge will play host to this year’s annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce Banquet, Friday, January 27th at 6pm. Tickets are $28 per person which includes the evening meal and may be ordered through the chamber at 336-4379 or purchased at the door.
The new line-up of directors will be introduced to the audience with Acacia Truitt and Kolby Brubacher joining the board.
Melonee Marcum is the incoming President with Tallie Harmon as Vice-President, Monse Gallegos as Secretary and Abbie Campbell as Treasurer.
Four awards will be presented during the banquet with the traditional Citizen of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year and the Business of the Year award is being renamed in honor of Beverly Augustine and a new award will be incorporated, the Upcoming New Business of the Year.
The awards will be presented first following the social half hour from 6pm to 6:30 and the dinner and remarks from board members will follow.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Consumer Issues • Events • Featured
About the Author: