Good Citizens Honored by DAR
Russ Baldwin | Jan 17, 2023 | Comments 0
Six area students were honored on Saturday, January 7, 2023, by the Fort William Bent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Lamar at the Las Brisas Restaurant. They received recognition, a Good Citizen Pin and certificate along with a delicious breakfast buffet.
The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all senior class students enrolled in accredited public or private secondary schools that are in good standing with their State Boards of Education. The student selected as the DAR Good Citizen by the high school staff must have these qualities: Dependability (which includes truthfulness, loyalty, and punctuality); Service (which includes cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others);
Leadership (which includes personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility); and Patriotism (which includes unselfish interest in family, school, community, and nation) to an outstanding degree. Each one of the area students exemplifies these qualities.
The Daughters of the American Revolution also offers a scholarship contest along with the DAR Good Citizens program. This year’s winner is Brakelle Westphal from Springfield High School. She won $100 from the Fort William Bent Chapter. The winner’s application along with her winning essay will advance to the state level where she could win $1,500 and a special state DAR Good Citizens pin and certificate if chosen.
The national winner will be invited to Washington, D.C. to attend DAR Continental Congress and will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship, an inscribed silver bowl, and certificate.
The Fort William Bent Chapter recognizes twelve schools each year. The schools are Campo, Eads, Granada, Holly, Lamar, Mc Clave, Pritchett, Plainview, Springfield, Vilas, Walsh and Wiley. Six schools participated this year.
(Editor’s Note: Future separate articles and photos in The Prowers Journal will highlight the students and their achievements.)
Filed Under: County • Education • Events • Featured • Media Release • School • Youth
About the Author: