Eula Mae Kidd – August 15, 1935 – January 15, 2023
A private family memorial service for Lamar, Colorado resident, Eula Mae Kidd will be held at a later date.
Eula was born on August 15, 1935 at Owsley, Kentucky to Harvey and Effie (Large) Brock and passed away on January 15, 2023 at her home in Lamar, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 87.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Earl Brock, Arthur Brock, Arvil Brock, Willis Brock, Nevada Patton-Brock and Eugene Brock.
Eula worked at Caron Spinning Company in London, Kentucky for 15 years. She was the best mom, grandma and great grandma and was very loved by her family and everyone else she welcomed into her life.
Eula is survived by her children Brenda (Joseph) Barie of Phoenix, AZ and Terrie (Andy) Doornbos) Duffy of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Eric Burton of Omaha, NE, Laura Doyle of Omaha, NE, Sabrina Barie of Phoenix, AZ, Tim Kilpatrick of Phoenix, AZ, Heather Duffy of Colorado Springs, CO, Michael Gaylord of Colorado Springs, CO, Brittney Donahoo of Lamar, CO, Derrick Kidd of Phoenix, AZ, Jamie Kidd of Phoenix, AZ and Michael Rivera of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Cole Burton, Thomas Major, Michael Gaylord Jr., McKenna Rivera, Lincoln Duffy, Dillon Kidd, Tatum Kidd, Leah Burton and Aaron Burton as well as numerous cousins, other family and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
