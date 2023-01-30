Ervin Mitchek – November 22, 1936 – January 5, 2023
Ervin Mitchek was born on a farm in Cheyenne county Colorado on November 22, 1936 to Charles J. and Martha Mitchek. Ervin went to country school in 1st and 2nd grade and later lived in town and attended school through 8th grade graduating from Cheyenne Wells Junior High in 1950. He had vivid memories of setting bowling pins by hand when he was 10 years old at the bowling alley and knew when to get further back as some bowlers threw extra hard! From the time Ervin was a boy he dreamed about having a large farm in Cheyenne County. It was no surprise when he started farming on his own at the age of 16. In his first couple years, he said he never had a flat tire… steel wheels!
On February 28, 1954, he married Henrietta Burkhart. They resided north of Cheyenne Wells in a house with no running water and shared memories of putting wet tea towels over the crib of their first-born child, Deborah Ann. Wesley Gene was born in 1955, Karen Sue in 1956, Monty Lynn in 1958, Garret Lou in 1959 and Loren Val in 1962.
Ervin worked hard and grew his farming and ranching operation through the years. In June of 1962 he relocated his family to north of Kit Carson.
Farming equipment and prices changed drastically throughout his lifetime. After having a conversation about driverless tractors, he reminisced “It’s a really big step from a John Deere D with 27 HP to 400 HP today. Breaking out grass with Sander 3 foot one-ways to today’s 66 foot plows.” His first car, a 46 Dodge cost him $50. His first pickup was a 47 Chevy, cost $70. “It was a pretty nice pickup.” He remembered selling wheat for $3.00 a bushel in 1948. Then it was many years before it got above $3.00 again. Even up to his final months he kept dreaming about farming and selling wheat for $12 a bushel.
Ervin married Maria Sandavol in April, 23rd 1981. Ervin and Maria helped in the foundation and building of Church of the Redeemed in Kit Carson in 1988. He confessed his faith in Jesus and was water baptized that same year. Ervin served the church for many years and had a special love for the children and youth of Kit Carson and the surrounding areas. Paul Wesley and Alexander Monty were born to Ervin and Maria in 2004.
“My kids had to work”, Ervin reminisced. At times we cared for 500-2000 cattle, in addition to all the farming. And hundreds of pigs for a few years too! He talked about loading the pickup with little square bales and feeding, then reloading and coming to town; after that heading to Cheyenne Wells to care for more livestock.
Generosity was in his nature. He loved to visit and share his wisdom with people he encountered who had the time to talk. He mentored numerous young men and men building their own business; giving a great perspective from a life of experience. His generosity was not limited to his time. One of his gifts was making sure that people always had food. He insisted on buying people lunch and at times would pay for the next table too. Wanting to share food with the needy, he sent thousands of bushels of wheat to be ground into flour in McPherson Kansas and then sent to the Gulf and used for third world mission outreaches. He loved to support missions.
During his last months, he visited with the nurses and his friends giving them ideas for making money. He liked to laugh, and keep others laughing. Ervin treasured his lifetime best friends, Vern Hevner and his brother Allen, through work, fun and often, early morning phone calls.
Ervin was preceded in death by his wife Maria, his sons Monty and Wesley, daughter Mary LaVonda, brothers Dale and Allen, grandson Dustin. He is survived by his daughters Deborah and Karen, and his sons Garrett (Rebecca), Loren (Marianna), Paul and Alexander; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lila, Vera, Betty and brother Milton; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Church Alive in Kit Carson, CO. Burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells, CO. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Visitation and funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Cheyenne Wells.
