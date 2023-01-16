DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT from NWS, Pueblo for January 12, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 16, 2023 | Comments 0
Drought Conditions Persist across Southeast Colorado
SYNOPSIS:
The first half of December was relatively warm and dry across south central and southeast Colorado. The second half of the month saw occasional weather systems bringing surges of cold and unsettled to the area, especially to eastern Colorado, which saw a true “Arctic Intrusion” leading up to the Christmas Holiday weekend. For the month of December as a whole, above to well above normal temperatures were experienced across south central Colorado, with below to well below normal temperatures across southeast Colorado. Generally below normal precipitation was experienced across the area, save for pockets of above normal precipitation across the southwest and central mountains, and along the Palmer Divide.
With that said, the latest US Drought Monitor issued Thursday, January 12th 2023, continues to indicate Moderate (D1) to Extreme (D3) drought conditions across the majority of the southeastern Colorado Plains, with Extreme Drought (D3) conditions indicated across the eastern half of Baca County and into southeastern portions of Prowers County.
Severe drought (D2) conditions are depicted across southeastern Las Animas County into the rest of Baca and Prowers Counties, as well as eastern portions of Otero County, and most of Bent and Kiowa Counties. Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions are indicated across southwestern Otero County.
AGRICULTURAL:
The latest CPC top and sub soil moisture data, as well as the longer term (1, 2 and 3 month) Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) indicate below to well below soil moisture conditions across the southeast Plains, with the latest short term (1 Week and 1 Month) EDDI data indicating moderate drying across the eastern portions the San Luis Valley into the southeast mountains.
HYDROLOGIC:
Latest NRCS data indicates the statewide mountain precipitation for the month of December was 160 percent of median, as compared to 216 percent of median at this time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation up to 107 percent of median, as compared to 120 percent of median at this same time last year. Precipitation in the Arkansas and Rio Grande basins lagged precipitation across the rest of the state.
In the Arkansas basin, December precipitation came in at 88 percent of median, as compared to the 160 percent of median precipitation at this same time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation down to 82 percent of median, as compared to 87 percent of median at this same time last year. Stark differences in precipitation distribution across the Arkansas basin, with southern portions of the basin severely lagging northern portions of the basin.
In the Rio Grande basin, December precipitation came in at 93 percent of median, as compared to the 194 percent of median precipitation at this same time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation down to 87 percent of median, as compared to 96 percent of median at this same time last year. Again, there are differences in precipitation distribution, with eastern portions of the basin lagging western portions.
NRCS data also indicated the statewide snowpack on January 1st was at 110 percent of median, as compared to 120 percent of median at this time last year. Snowpack in both the Arkansas and Rio Grande basins were lagging the rest of the state.
In the Arkansas basin, January 1st snowpack was only at 70 percent of median, as compared to 85 percent of median at this same time last year. January 1st snowpack in the Arkansas basin is the lowest in the state, with southern portions of the basin lagging northern portions. The first streamflow forecast for Arkansas basin range from 54 percent of median at the Cucharas River near La Veta, to 110 percent of median at Chalk Creek near Nathrop.
In the Rio Grande basin, January 1st snowpack was at 77 percent of median, as compared to 98 percent of median at this same time last year. January 1st snowpack in the Rio Grande basin is the second lowest in the state, just ahead of Arkansas basin. The first streamflow forecast for the Rio Grande basin range from 55 percent of median at Ute Creek near Fort Garland, to 95 percent of median at the Conejos River Creek near Mogote.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was up to 87 percent of median overall at the end of December, as compared to the 82 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of December came in at 95 percent of median overall, as compared to the 91 percent of median storage available at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of December came in at105 percent of median overall, as compared to the 93 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of December was 29.5 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees be normal. Pueblo recorded 0.13 inches of precipitation through the month of December, which is 0.16 inches below normal. Pueblo recorded 1.3 inches of snow throughout December, which is 3.3 inches below normal.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release • Water
About the Author: