Douglas L. Smartt – July 12, 1957 – January 24, 2023
A Service of Celebration for lifelong McClave resident Doug Smartt will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the McClave United Methodist Church with Dawson Roesch officiating. A private family interment will be held prior to the church service.
Visitation for Doug will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Friday, January 27, 2023 at the McClave United Methodist Church.
Doug was born on July 12, 1957 at Lamar, Colorado to Dean Douglas and Norma Lee (Roesch) Smartt and passed away at Colorado Springs following a brief illness. Doug was 65.
He is preceded in death by his father Dean on June 20, 2013.
Doug is survived by his mother Norma Smartt of McClave; sister Joyce and Bob Baxley of Bristol, TN; an aunts and uncles to include John and Trudy Roesch of McClave and Joyce Smartt of Ft. Collins, CO. He is also survived by cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McClave United Methodist Church and/or Hasty/McClave Volunteer Fire Department either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
