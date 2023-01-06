CPW Avian Influenza Update

Avian influenza
Avian influenza is an infectious disease of birds caused by a group of influenza A viruses. These viruses naturally circulate in wild waterfowl and shorebirds, which typically carry the viruses without showing any signs of disease. Most of these avian influenza viruses are considered low-pathogenic (LPAI) strains that cause little or no clinical signs in any species. However, LPAI strains may naturally mutate into strains that do cause severe disease in birds (and sometimes other species). These disease-causing strains are the highly pathogenic (HPAI) strains that have caused severe disease and high mortality in birds, especially domestic poultry.
New HPAI Strain in 2021-2022
In the winter and spring of 2021-2022, an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) involving a new strain of H5N1 emerged in North America. Unlike prior strains of HPAI in North America, this particular strain is causing widespread mortality in some species of wild birds, particularly in snow geese, raptors, and vultures. This strain has also caused mortality in several mammal species, especially in skunks and foxes. For more information on HPAI in mammals, please visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) website.