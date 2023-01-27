Construction on Escondido Park Soccer Field Continues
Jan 27, 2023
Plans to bring the soccer field at Escondido Park up to league status continues with construction on benches and score boards at the site off North 13th Street in Lamar.
Lamar Community College and the City of Lamar collaborated on the project as the college began to develop a full-fledged soccer team and schedule a competitive league for future play.
Community State Bank contributed $50,000 towards a broadcast booth and LCC contributed $80,000 for other, additional improvements. Last year, $500,000 worth of sod was laid on the field and a recent, Quick-Win grant of $5,000 from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment will be applied to the cost of two soccer goals and benches.
Walls and framework on the latest development were postponed due to recent weather conditions, but by the start of the soccer season, Escondido Park will be ready for league competition, hopefully attracting teams from around the region.
