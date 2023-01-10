City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report – November 2022

Jan 10, 2023

 

 

There was a 6.64% gain in City Sales tax revenue reported for a $21,969 increase over the 2021 report for a total of $352,667 for 2022 and $330,697 for 2021.  Use Tax collections were off 32.35% for a drop of $12,104.  Total Sales and Use tax collections for this period were up 2.15% for a modest gain of $7,971 over the previous November.

Year to date City Sales tax collections were up 7.15% for an increase of $301,316.  2022 collections were at $4,515,643 compared to 2021 at $4,214,327.  Use Tax collections were down 20.81% for a loss of $96,759 against last year and Other collections were down 51.54% for a drop of $25,605.  Total Sale and Use tax collections were up 3.78% for a gain of $178,951.

Here’s a three-year breakdown, YTD, of sales tax revenues over 12 categories:

 

2020

 2021

2022

Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair

 160,775 175,353 188,581
Building Materials 154,746 180,952

201,883

Apparel and Department Stores

 1,267,251 1,314,134 1,372,686
C Stores and Gas Sales 204,609 233,924

245,900

All Business/Electricity

 220,646 319,460 295,730
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics 22,125 25,395

24,940

Grocery Stores

 316,230 289,454 342,376
Hotels-Motels 148,893 162,699

172,796

Liquor Sales

 110,068 116,425 125,301
Manufacturing 17,587 38,959

7,722

Other Retail-All Other

 758,646 1,057,648 1,106,979
Restaurants 382,339 445,489

463,270

