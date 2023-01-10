City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report – November 2022
There was a 6.64% gain in City Sales tax revenue reported for a $21,969 increase over the 2021 report for a total of $352,667 for 2022 and $330,697 for 2021. Use Tax collections were off 32.35% for a drop of $12,104. Total Sales and Use tax collections for this period were up 2.15% for a modest gain of $7,971 over the previous November.
Year to date City Sales tax collections were up 7.15% for an increase of $301,316. 2022 collections were at $4,515,643 compared to 2021 at $4,214,327. Use Tax collections were down 20.81% for a loss of $96,759 against last year and Other collections were down 51.54% for a drop of $25,605. Total Sale and Use tax collections were up 3.78% for a gain of $178,951.
Here’s a three-year breakdown, YTD, of sales tax revenues over 12 categories:
|
2020
|2021
|
2022
|
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|160,775
|175,353
|188,581
|Building Materials
|154,746
|180,952
|
201,883
|
Apparel and Department Stores
|1,267,251
|1,314,134
|1,372,686
|C Stores and Gas Sales
|204,609
|233,924
|
245,900
|
All Business/Electricity
|220,646
|319,460
|295,730
|Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|22,125
|25,395
|
24,940
|
Grocery Stores
|316,230
|289,454
|342,376
|Hotels-Motels
|148,893
|162,699
|
172,796
|
Liquor Sales
|110,068
|116,425
|125,301
|Manufacturing
|17,587
|38,959
|
7,722
|
Other Retail-All Other
|758,646
|1,057,648
|1,106,979
|Restaurants
|382,339
|445,489
|
463,270
